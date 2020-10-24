Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.60. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.