Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

