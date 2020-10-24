Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average of $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

