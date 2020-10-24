Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.06 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

