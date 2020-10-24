Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

