Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in International Paper by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in International Paper by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 99.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in International Paper by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

