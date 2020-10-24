Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.