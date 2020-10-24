Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

