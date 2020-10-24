Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $43.82 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,077 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

