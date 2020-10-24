Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.