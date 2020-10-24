Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 136.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 175,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.