Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.