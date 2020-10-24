Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

