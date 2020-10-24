Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,033 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 143.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,039,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,409,000 after purchasing an additional 612,192 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.48.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,805.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

