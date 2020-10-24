Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after buying an additional 466,251 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

