Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,645 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

