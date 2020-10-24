Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

