Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 123,118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,118 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

