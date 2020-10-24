Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

