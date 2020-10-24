Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,780,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

