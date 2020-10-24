Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 25,271 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

