Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 30,052 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 43,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

