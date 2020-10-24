Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 30,052 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after buying an additional 751,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

