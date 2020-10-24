Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 59,494 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,494 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total value of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,376 shares of company stock worth $24,239,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $488.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.17. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

