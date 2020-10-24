Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,823.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,755.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,657.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

