Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

