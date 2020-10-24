Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

