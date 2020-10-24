Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,048,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,670,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.