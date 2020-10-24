Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.04 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

