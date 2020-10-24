Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131,184 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 375,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.