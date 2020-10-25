$0.23 EPS Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 386,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -234.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

