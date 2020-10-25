$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.26. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,281,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,920,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 576,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. 190,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,452. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

