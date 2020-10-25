-$1.19 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will report earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 158,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,399. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $530.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,999,991.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 125,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,522,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,527,959. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

