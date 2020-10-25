$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Boston Properties also posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Boston Properties by 65.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

