140166 Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by 140166 from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Snap stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

