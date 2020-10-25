$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

