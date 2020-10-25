$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.04 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 495,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

