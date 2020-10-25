28,820 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,651 shares of company stock worth $28,818,302. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.