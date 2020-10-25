$6.55 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $6.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.33 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 61,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,344. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $422.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.68.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit