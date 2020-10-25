$6.55 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $6.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.33 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 61,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,344. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $422.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

