AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

