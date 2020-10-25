AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in AbbVie by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

