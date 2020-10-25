Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.45.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $3,703,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.