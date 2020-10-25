Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Adocia in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Adocia stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Adocia has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

