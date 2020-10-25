Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. The company also continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has also allowed it to extend the brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, amid the coronavirus-led uncertainty, the firm has refrained from providing full year 2020 guidance. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. Moreover, increasing costs and rising capital expenditures are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.09.

NYSE:AAP opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

