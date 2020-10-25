Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.09.

NYSE AAP opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

