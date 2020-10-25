Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

