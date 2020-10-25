Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

