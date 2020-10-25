Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit