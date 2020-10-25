AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIBRF. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AIBRF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit