AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIBRF. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AIBRF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

