Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

ALK stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

