Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.
ALK stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.
In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
