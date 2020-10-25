Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $16.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of ACI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,662,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,547,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

